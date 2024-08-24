The hidden undercurrents of the transgender movement
Journalist Jennifer Bilek headlines the Collapse Life podcast, diving deep into who's fueling (and funding) the gender industry — a movement fully rooted in transhumanism and biotech, she says.
This week on the Collapse Life podcast, hostand guest , an author and investigative journalist, tackle one of the most contentious issues of our time: transgenderism.
Bilek's extensive research, as presented in her book "Transsexual, Transgender, Transhuman: Dispatches from the 11th Hour," uncovers the complex web of financial, technological, and political forces driving the transgender movement, which she argues is about power, profit, and a disturbing agenda that could redefine humanity as we know it.
From the outset, Bilek challenges the mainstream narrative that frames transgenderism as a human rights issue. She contends that this portrayal is a smokescreen obscuring a much darker reality. According to Bilek, the movement is largely driven by powerful elites with vested interests in the medical and technological sectors. These forces are not merely advocating for the rights of a marginalized group but are strategically positioning themselves to profit from the commodification of humanity and the dissolution of biological sex.
The Fetishization of Womanhood
Bilek delves into the concept of autogynephilia, a paraphilia where men are sexually aroused by the idea of themselves as women. She argues that this fetish, far from being a personal quirk, has been elevated to an industry scale. “That's what we're witnessing here,” Bilek asserts. “And it has as its goal to not only appropriate, but to colonize, commodify, and ultimately usurp human reproduction through technology." The transgender movement, in her view, is the gestational phase of a broader agenda to engineer human beings, particularly women, into marketable products.
One of the most chilling aspects of the conversation is Bilek’s discussion of the "transgender child," which she describes as a medical, political, and technological construct created to grant political and social power to those driving the transgender agenda, allowing them to push their vision of a future where human reproduction is controlled and manipulated through technology.
Bilek describes the transgender movement as part of a larger "technological cult," which is grooming society, particularly the younger generation, to accept a future where the natural world and biological reality are supplanted by technological constructs. She warns that this path leads to the ultimate dissociation of humanity from its biological roots, pushing us toward a dystopian future where technology not only mediates but dictates human existence.
The Philanthropic Drivers
Bilek sheds light on the philanthropic networks and deep pockets that fund and normalize this ideology. Key players, such as the Pritzker family and individuals like John Stryker and Tim Gill, are heavily invested in both the medical and technological sectors. These elites, Bilek argues, are using their wealth to drive the transgender narrative, embedding it within cultural and institutional frameworks to ensure its perpetuation.
Bilek emphasizes the need for a broad — and frank — public conversation about the true nature of the transgender movement and urges viewers to question the deconstruction of the sexual binary and resist the normalization of technologies that could ultimately strip us of our humanity. She hopes her book will serve as a catalyst for this critical conversation, encouraging people to see beyond the superficial emotions that sit at the surface and understand the deeper implications of this cultural shift.
Bilek’s conversation on the Collapse Life podcast challenges listeners to think deeply about the future that’s being created and begs the question as to whether it truly serves humanity or merely the interests of a powerful, vested elite.
I encourage your readers to check out Jennifer's work in depth. She does a good job of exposing what's under the surface here, and I highly recommend.
The questions asked in this interview were insightful - this was a useful conversation for anyone trying to understand what's behind the seemingly inexplicable speed and ubiquitous-ness of gender ideology being imposed on literally every facet of our culture and institutions in a very short period of time, with literally no public discussion or input.
Gender theory is a theory - an ideology for many - and not factual, empirical data. Yet it's been inserted into schools, textbooks, and organizations as if its tenets were established fact. It seeks to eliminate the reality of human biological sexes, and promote the idea that biology is irrelevant. Women as a sex are being erased from law and policy, and we have lost our sex-based rights and protections. The safety, protection, and dignity of women (51% of the population) has been tossed aside to center the wishes of vulnerable individuals w/ an assortment of disorders, and males with a sexual fetish and often, a pathological envy of womanhood.
In my lifetime, I have never seen such a rapid effort to reprogram the culture. Certainly this level of effort was never made for civil rights or women's rights. But we are supposed to believe this massive societal overhaul and rewriting of language, history, and evolutionary biology is all about rights for a tiny, allegedly "marginalized" minority?? I don't think so. There is most definitely an agenda here, and it's not what it's being sold as.
Unfortunately many people lack critical thinking skills, and too few are asking the important questions and demanding answers. Which is unfortunate, especially for parents, as their rights in relation to their children are also being rapidly rewritten. Ultimately this will affect us all, and likely in ways we can not not now imagine.
Yes, I agree with Jennifer, that this was one of the most interesting conversations she's been involved in. Very easy listening. I've started reading her book, have listened to a number of interviews she's given, not much from this interview was entirely new to me, but the relaxed pace and easy conversation made it very accessible. Thankyou, well done, and hope you have her back in to tall more about this major threat to our entire civilisation.