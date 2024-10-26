How rogue farmers and ranchers are defying the system to build resilient food networks

In the latest episode of the Collapse Life podcast, renowned sustainable farmer Joel Salatin delved into the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Helene on small farms and ranches across the southeastern US. With tens of thousands of farms affected, farmers are struggling to recover from the flooding and loss of livestock, hay, and supplies. Salatin, who runs Polyface Farms in Virginia, shares his insights on what rebuilding looks like and why regenerative agriculture is key to making farms more resilient against future natural disasters.

Salatin critiques federal disaster relief efforts, arguing that local and philanthropic initiatives, like those from Samaritan’s Purse, are far more effective in getting aid to those who need it. He emphasizes that farmers need to focus on increasing organic matter in soil and creating ponds to capture excess rainwater — techniques that can help buffer the worst effects of storms.

Salatin also touches on the importance of food freedom, and encouraging viewers to check out the upcoming Rogue Food Conference, where farmers and consumers alike can learn how to outsmart bureaucratic regulations that limit food choice. He passionately advocates for local solutions to big problems, urging individuals to make intentional decisions that shape a better future for our food systems.

If you're concerned about food security or looking for practical solutions to environmental challenges, this episode is a must-watch. Catch the full interview on Collapse Life and get inspired by Joel Salatin’s actionable advice on farming, resilience, and community.