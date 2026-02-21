The strange feeling of political homelessness

Many readers of Collapse Life will likely resonate with this week’s podcast conversation. If you’ve ever felt like you haven’t fundamentally changed but you’re now seen as something you never expected, this is the video for you.

You still believe in civil liberties; you still distrust concentrations of power; you still think free speech matters; and, it goes without saying, that institutions should tell the truth. Yet, somewhere along the line, those positions became suspect… even extreme.

Our guest this week, Jenny Holland, joins us to unpack the phenomenon of political homelessness. She describes what she sees as a post-liberal moment, where “woke” ideology has moved from fringe theory to institutional operating system. Whether you agree with her framing or not, the deeper question is harder to dismiss: what does it mean when large numbers of people feel displaced without consciously moving?

We are living through a period where the institutional architecture of the late 20th century is visibly cracking. The question is not whether things are shifting but what fills the vacuum when they do.

