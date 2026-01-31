Collapse Life

Collapse Life

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Are we living inside a planned scenario?

Jacob Nordangård traces the way powerful institutions have used scenario models to map crisis, control, and “global management” decades in advance.
Jan 31, 2026

Every year seems to bring a new crisis, and every crisis comes with its own pre-packaged solution. Somehow the “answer” always looks like more technocratic management, more tracking, and more centralized control.

On the podcast this week, host Zahra Sethna is joined by researcher and author Jacob Nordangård to unpack the ‘Great Transitions’ initiative, a decades-old set of scenarios that don’t just imagine what the future could be like but actively work to build it.

Jacob breaks down three main pathways described in the model:

  • Conventional Worlds (business-as-usual, market-led or policy-led)

  • Barbarization (cascading crises, breakdown, conflict)

  • Great Transitions (the “ideal” future — global governance, global management, global systems)

The conversation also digs into a subtler danger: steered opposition. Italian Marxist theorist, Antonio Gramsci, posited that successful hegemonic powers integrate their opposition as a way to neutralize them. What if the opposition “movement” we’re seeing, which feels like resistance, is actually well-funded, carefully shaped, and designed to funnel people toward the same endpoint? This may well be what we’re seeing unfold in the West.

If this episode hits a nerve, share it with someone who’s been saying, “Something about this feels… coordinated.”

Share

Books mentioned (affiliate links)

Rockefeller: Controlling the Game https://amzn.to/3O62ONF

The Global Coup d’État: The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Great Reset https://amzn.to/49JPhUw

Relevant links

Jacob Nordangård’s Substack

The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD
Jacob Nordangård, PhD – Geopolitics, Science & Technology, Politics behind the scenes

The Great Transition Report https://greattransition.org/documents/Great_Transition.pdf

Jacob Nordangård’s website https://jacobnordangard.se/en/

Thanks for watching. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber to help us produce more episodes like this one.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Collapse Life · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture