Living inside the “everything is fine” economy

The most dangerous phase of any collapse isn’t when people start to panic. It’s when they’re being told everything is fine, and they believe it.
On paper, the US economy appears to be solid right now. Markets are elevated, inflation is supposedly contained and officials insist the system is working well — or at least, well enough.
But outside on Main Street, this picture changes fast. Small businesses are folding, retirement plans are failing and debt levels are exploding, while political pressure seeps into institutions that were once considered untouchable. The disconnect between what people are told and what they’re living through has perhaps never been wider.
In this week’s Collapse Life podcast, veteran market analyst Peter Grandich talks through what’s actually happening beneath the surface, and why this moment feels more fragile than any in his four decades in the markets.
Key topics discussed:
Politicization of the Federal Reserve
Rising trade wars
Small business collapse
Silent unraveling of retirement security
Relevant links:
Peter Grandich on X: https://x.com/PeterGrandich
Peter Grandich website: https://petergrandich.com
Peter Grandich on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/PeterGrandichCompany
If these conversations help you make sense of the moment we’re in, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription. It keeps this work independent — and keeps us asking the questions others won’t.