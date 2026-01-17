Collapse Life

Living inside the “everything is fine” economy

Veteran market analyst Peter Grandich talks about debt, denial, and the quiet unraveling beneath the headlines.
Jan 17, 2026

The most dangerous phase of any collapse isn’t when people start to panic. It’s when they’re being told everything is fine, and they believe it.

On paper, the US economy appears to be solid right now. Markets are elevated, inflation is supposedly contained and officials insist the system is working well — or at least, well enough.

But outside on Main Street, this picture changes fast. Small businesses are folding, retirement plans are failing and debt levels are exploding, while political pressure seeps into institutions that were once considered untouchable. The disconnect between what people are told and what they’re living through has perhaps never been wider.

In this week’s Collapse Life podcast, veteran market analyst Peter Grandich talks through what’s actually happening beneath the surface, and why this moment feels more fragile than any in his four decades in the markets.

Key topics discussed:

  • Politicization of the Federal Reserve

  • Rising trade wars

  • Small business collapse

  • Silent unraveling of retirement security

Relevant links:

