Collapse is not some future event

If you’re collapse-aware but still waiting for the moment when the lights go out, the markets crash, the shelves empty out, and the sirens start wailing, know this: that moment may never come.

But that doesn’t mean collapse is a mistaken idea. It just means we’re already living inside it, and being trained not to notice or properly recognize it.

This week, Zahra Sethna, host of the Collapse Life podcast, joined Hrvoje Moric on the Geopolitics and Empire podcast to talk about the many ways in which the “new world order” is already upon us.

You can see it most clearly in the economy, where official statistics insist on growth, but lived reality tells a different story. You can also see it in the creeping digitalization of ordinary life, as the walls of what Moric calls the “algorithm ghetto” close in. He shared a simple but revealing example: a minor car accident that required immediate access to email, a smartphone, and real-time digital confirmation — right there at the scene.

That moment captures something essential. Offline life is no longer assumed to be valid. Human variability — forgetting a phone, preferring not to use one, asking for an exception — is treated as a system failure. Compliance becomes the path of least resistance. Scale that logic up and the destination becomes clear: digital ID systems, biometric access requirements, and conditional services, all framed as efficiency, safety, inclusion… or all three.

This is why, when the conversation turns to exit strategies and Plan Bs, the same conclusion keeps surfacing: there’s nowhere left to “escape” to. The infrastructure being built is global. When the net tightens, it tightens everywhere.

Once you recognize that collapse is not a future state, but a lived reality, the question isn’t ‘when does collapse arrive?’ but ‘how do you stay human inside it?’

