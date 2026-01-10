The rapid change no one is talking about

In this week’s Collapse Life podcast, host Zahra Sethna sits down with researcher, author, and podcaster, Courtenay Turner, to talk about timing in the march toward Technocracy. The conversation is especially important in the context of the recent action by the United States in Venezuela, which on the surface, can be interpreted to be many things. Most people, however, are not familiar with the Technate — a critical end goal of implementing full technocratic control.

With this in mind, the conversation touches on:

How fast are things actually moving?

What has already been decided behind closed doors?

What still needs to happen before certain systems fully solidify?

The conversation explores ‘accelerationism’ as an operating philosophy — the idea that existing systems are beyond reform and should be pushed toward collapse as quickly as possible to clear the way for a ‘new order.’ Turner traces how concepts first articulated in the 1930s are no longer abstract or speculative, but are being implemented through digital infrastructure, resource consolidation, and behavioral systems that most people engage with daily without recognizing the larger pattern.

Turner also pushes back against the idea that nothing can be done. While massive, centralized systems may already be in motion, she argues that meaningful resistance still exists at the local level — through legal friction, community boundaries, civic responsibility, and moral frameworks that refuse to outsource human judgment to machines.

The question, she suggests, isn’t whether change is coming but whether we’re paying attention while it happens.

