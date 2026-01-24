Inside Canada’s closed loop of power

Power rarely announces where it’s going next. It doesn’t slam doors, leave notes, or apologize. Most of the time, it just transitions, and even when offices change the people remain remarkably intact.

That’s the theme of this week’s Collapse Life podcast, a frank conversation with Maxime Bernier about the unsettling normalcy of how authority circulates in Canada once a crisis officially “ends.”

Last week, a federal court ruled that the Trudeau government’s use of the Emergencies Act was unlawful and a violation of the Canadian Charter of Rights. On paper that matters, but in practice, it raises a far more uncomfortable question: if emergency powers can be invoked, rights suspended, bank accounts frozen, livelihoods disrupted — and no one is personally held to account — what does the ruling actually do?

The answer, increasingly, seems to be: not much.

And then there’s Chrystia Freeland.

What the conversation with Maxime reveals is despite all the right noises, Canadians end up with more of the same: the same networks, the same incentives, the same upward and outward movement from public authority into new roles that sit adjacent to foreign governments, global institutions, or financial influence. Meanwhile the public is told to move on, trust the process, and accept that this is simply how things work now.

The conversation naturally spills over into other important topics — notably, US-Canada relations, not one but now two successionist movements growing among Canadian provinces, the end of fiat money, and whether the recent Canada-China agreement to drop tariffs on Chinese EVs matters. It’s a great discussion that brings viewers up-to-speed on the rather tenuous time between continental neighbors and the cut-and-thrust of international politics.

