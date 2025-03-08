Playback speed
Is Trump’s economic gamble about to torch your wallet?

Tariffs, stimulus, and chaos could ignite an inflation bonfire in 2025. But there are other factors at play — David Haggith helps us see what’s coming
Mar 08, 2025
Transcript

Despite what you may have heard in mainstream media, the American economy is a tinderbox, and President Trump’s latest moves might just strike the match.

In our latest Collapse Life podcast, economic commentator

David Haggith
— the mastermind behind
The Daily Doom
— joins host Zahra Sethna to unpack a terrifying trifecta: global tariffs, reckless stimulus checks, and a “wrecking ball” approach to slashing the government budget.

He’s forecasting a 2025 stagflation nightmare where prices soar while paychecks vanish. This isn’t abstract theory — it’s the squeeze you’ll feel at the grocery store, the gas pump, and when you make your next mortgage payment.

Haggith’s not a doomsday preacher; he’s a sharp-eyed realist who saw inflation coming before COVID. Now, he warns of a “pressure cooker” economy ready to blow, fueled by supply chain chaos and policy misfires. He masterfully explains how shortages and cash dumps make $10 apples a future possibility — and why the Fed’s “transitory” inflation excuse won’t save us this time.

Haggith is a straight shooter who cuts through partisan noise with cold, hard logic — then dares you to prepare. From crypto’s shaky promises to the creeping threat of digital currencies, this conversation isn’t just about the coming economic chaos collapse — it’s about understanding it. And that’s exactly what we do here at Collapse Life.

