What does “collapse” actually mean

Hello and welcome to all our new subscribers, many of whom have joined us at the recommendation of Peter Grandich. Welcome! We’re so glad — and grateful — to have you with us on this journey.

There are plenty of corners of the internet where people can indulge bunker fantasies or count the minutes until the apocalypse.

That’s not what Collapse Life is about.

This site is about paying attention. More specifically, it’s about looking honestly at the systems around us and asking a few uncomfortable but necessary questions.

When it comes to the economy, or our food system, or medicine, technology, media, politics, community life — what still works, and what is starting to fail? What obvious signals are people pretending not to see?

And, most importantly, what can people still do about it?

The signals are no longer subtle. They’re flashing brightly for anyone with eyes to see. But most people are busy trying to pay the bills, raise their families, stay healthy and sane, and make sound decisions in a world that feels increasingly unstable. They may sense something is wrong, but they don’t necessarily have the time, bandwidth, or stomach to investigate it all.

We get it. That’s why we do what we do.

Collapse Life exists to track the patterns, ask the questions that need asking, and separate signal from noise, or at least make our best attempt. We look at stories that seem strange, revealing, or easy to dismiss, and ask what they tell us about the systems we still depend on — for better or worse — and the alternatives we may need to start building today, before it’s too late.

To put it simply, Collapse Life is for people who know something is wrong and want to think clearly about what comes next. And we do our best to feature guests on our podcast that can talk to their strengths — whether it’s Peter Grandich or Peter Earle on the economy, or Matt Piepenburg on crypto and gold, or Jennifer Bilek on the threat of transgenderism.

Some of our other favorite guests are embedded in this article and featured in the video monologue above.

Collapse is Not Always Dramatic

So what do we mean by collapse? Too many people make the mistake of assuming collapse must look like the movies.

Mushroom clouds, stock market crashes, zombie invasions. People waking up one day to realize their old world has been vaporized.

That’s the Hollywood version. In reality, collapse arrives unevenly; gradually at first, then suddenly.

Chris Begley and Amy Edelman joined us recently on the Collapse Life podcast to talk about why so many people refuse to react to the changes happening around them. As an archaeologist and anthropologist, Begley has spent his career studying societies that no longer exist. He says collapse is almost always a slow process.

“It might seem quick… it might seem like it happened very rapidly if you hadn’t been paying attention, because you’re only noticing it right when it all… get[s] acute,” he says. “But typically there’s a long lead-up.”

Welcoming the New Normal

There’s an even bigger concern than people who miss signs of collapse because they’re asleep or willingly blind. More worrisome, by far, are the people who mistake managed decline for order, safety, or progress. Not noticing until it’s too late can be explained away, or even excused. But what happens when people notice, and then accept the wrong solution?

That feels like the moment we’re in now. On one side, a huge crowd doesn’t have time to put a name to the uncertainty they’re feeling. On the other, a smaller group sees some of the cracks, but fails to ask how to recover freedoms, competence, responsibility, or local resilience. Instead, they just ask for someone to make the uncertainty stop. It’s just easier that way… or so they think.

Entrepreneur and raconteur, Mark Jeftovic, laid that out clear-as-day in his most recent chat with us.

“A lot of people don’t want freedom anymore,” he says. “They want stability. They want security. They want predictability, even though nothing is predictable. Absolutely nothing. But freedom to them is almost heretical, and so there’s no desire for it.”

That is one of the most dangerous features of decline. People do not always resist the systems that make them less free. Sometimes they welcome them, because those systems arrive dressed up as protection or as a way to manage the chaos and remove the burden of judgment from ordinary life.

This is how soft tyranny sells itself: as relief, rather than oppression. In a society that is as tired, anxious, atomized, and overwhelmed as ours is, relief can be a very powerful motivator.

Can We Avert Disaster?

In the early days of Collapse Life, and until fairly recently, one question we asked almost every guest was some version of this:

“What can we do to avoid the dystopian reality we seem to be heading toward?”

It was an honest question and usually elicited permutations of the same answer: We should resist systems that make human beings less free, less capable, less connected, and more dependent. We should push back against technologies, policies, and institutions that turn ordinary life into something monitored, managed, automated, and permission-based.

Over time, however, the question has started to feel a bit redundant. That’s because increasingly, the answer is not that there is one thing we can do, or even five things we can do. There’s no political strategy, or technological fix, or election, or court case that will stop what is already underway.

The dystopia is already here. We must stop seeing it as a distant possibility.

Dr. Dani Sulikowski put it bluntly the first time she joined us on the Collapse Life podcast… one of our favorite, most truth-y and most important interviews to date.

“A lot of past civilizations faced exactly the same challenges we’re facing and none of them got through them. So if we somehow manage to do something very different, we will be the first civilization to have done [so]. Every other civilization has just watched itself fall.”

That’s not an easy thing to hear, but it does clarify the stakes.

Resistance isn’t pointless. It’s not that nothing matters anymore, or that people should give up.

But the work now is not to stop some future nightmare from arriving. It is to recognize the parts of it that have already arrived, name them clearly, and refuse to lie to ourselves about what is happening.

Once that reckoning happens, the next step is to learn to live wholly and honestly inside this reality without surrendering the things that make us human.

What Can Be Done?

One thing we have learned in producing Collapse Life is that people have more power than they realize.

We may have less control over the wider system than we once thought we did. But we still have enormous power when it comes to things that are more immediate, more practical, and in some ways more demanding.

If the old systems are becoming less reliable, then the question is how to become less dependent on them. That starts with the things closest to us, which happily are the things we have the most control over: our bodies, our consumption choices, our food, our bad habits, our relationships, our ability to think, imagine, endure, and adapt.

Joel Salatin made this point in his own unmistakable way when he joined us for a recent book chat, centered on food, freedom, and local resilience.

“When everything’s burning down around you, you don’t want to be the one stuck in the back bedroom saying, ‘Hey, can you take my bed with you? Pick me up and take it.’ No, you want to be able to move.”

Salatin says that’s one of the reasons why alternative health, food, sleep, water, stress, and basic physical resilience are seeing a revival.

People understand, at some level, that dependency is dangerous.

And the best way to prepare yourself isn’t installing a generator, a bunker, or a pantry full of canned goods. It’s becoming the kind of person who not only still functions but actually rises to the occasion when the systems around you start to falter.

We’re glad to have as part of our community. Just remember, keep your chin up… it’s only collapse!

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