There aren't many economic buffers left

Everywhere you look consumers are still spending and official statistics continue to describe an economy that is holding together.

So why do so many people feel like they are actually falling behind?

In our latest episode of the Collapse Life podcast, financial writer David Haggith, of the Daily Doom substack, argues that the apparent normality may be sustained by something far less reassuring: credit cards, government borrowing, depleted reserves, and a willingness to keep pushing today’s costs onto tomorrow.

We look at how war and higher energy prices could intensify inflation, why student-loan defaults may be an early warning of wider household distress, and what happens when Social Security promises collide with a shrinking workforce and a rapidly rising national debt.

We also examine the enormous AI data centers being sold to rural communities as engines of economic growth. They require extraordinary amounts of electricity, water and public support, yet may create only a handful of permanent jobs — and could become obsolete before their costs have been recovered.

Then the conversation takes a turn toward something even more fundamental: the growing complexity of ordinary life. Why does my toaster need my email address? Why does parking require an app, an account, a credit card, and a photograph of your license plate? At what point does convenience become dependence — and dependence become a digital prison?

This episode is ultimately about the distance between what an economy appears to be and what it can actually sustain.

Watch the full conversation and decide how much of today’s prosperity is real — and how much has simply been borrowed from the future.

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