The first step to freedom: living a simpler life

A lot of people say they want a different life: free of debt, with less dependence, and less time feeding a brittle and extractive system. They dream of having more land, a few chickens, a tiny cabin on a hillside somewhere with no mortgage to worry about.

Then reality sets in and they ask: Will I actually be able to live that way?

In this episode of Collapse Life, Kemble Hildreth talks about his new app, Alt_Ordo, which aims to take the guesswork out of many of the choices facing those seeking freedom. Hildreth describes the app as the “Zillow for Living Free,” which is a useful marketing phrase, but this conversation goes well beyond real estate to explore the possibilities that still exist, even as the normal American script collapses.

You know the routine: college, debt, job, house, constant work to afford the house. And then, desperate hope that the system holds together long enough for you to retire from the job that paid for the house you were too busy to ever enjoy.

More and more people are coming to the realization that this treadmill is a dead end. Some saw it during the 2008 crash, while for others the eye-opening moment came during COVID. Some are seeing it now for the first time in the form of stagnant wages in the face of unbelievable grocery prices, impossible housing costs, layoffs, social fragmentation, institutional distrust, and the vague (but persistent) sense that the future being sold is not one they actually want.

Hildreth’s work begins from that recognition, but it doesn’t stop at the fantasy version of “opting out.” This is no romantic pitch for running away to the woods. In fact, he is pretty blunt about the illusions that often surround off-grid living, explaining that most people who call themselves “off-grid” are still deeply dependent on the broader system.

His real point of differentiation is reducing complexity.

A smaller home takes less energy to heat and cool. A simpler lifestyle can have fewer fixed costs. A place where local rules are more lenient will actually allow the kind of life you want.

One of Hildreth’s strongest (and smartest) pieces of advice is also one of the least glamorous: rent the lifestyle before you buy it. Go work or volunteer on a farm before you invest in a herd of goats. Rent in an area you’re interested in before sinking a bunch of money into a plot of land. Test yourself and really explore whether you can handle the labor, responsibility, isolation, and expense that comes with 50 acres, solar panels, and animal husbandry. Because the real truth is that a lot of people think they want “freedom” but what they really want is a more aesthetically pleasing dependency.

Real freedom may not be a homestead or rustic cabin with a view of green rolling hills. It could be something far less dramatic — like lowering your overhead, selling a bunch of the stuff in your garage you don’t really need, getting involved in your local council to ensure the rules in your location are friendly to folks seeking self-direction. And above all else (and the Collapse Life team speaks from experience here) staying flexible and refusing to become emotionally trapped by land, possessions, or a fantasy version of what it means to be “prepared.”

There is no way to ‘app’ our way out of collapse… and we’re not going to buy our way into resilience. We are not going to achieve freedom by purchasing a different lifestyle package from the same system that made us dependent in the first place.

But we can start asking better questions, and Hildreth’s project can help with that, walking you through some of the main components of successfully building an alternative life.

This conversation is for anyone who has looked at the standard path and thought: there has to be another way. There is, but it probably starts at a smaller, humbler, and more practical scale than you think.