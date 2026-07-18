Three recent eclipses drew a warning across America

For a brief moment in April 2024, millions of Americans stopped what they were doing and looked up. Schools closed, people traveled hundreds of miles to stand in the path of totality, and social media filled with maps, prophecies, warnings and speculation about the strange series of eclipses that had crossed the United States since 2017.

Then the sun came back out. When nothing dramatic happened immediately, most people stopped paying attention.

Abraham Ojeda of Overcome Babylon says that may have been a serious mistake.

In the latest episode of the Collapse Life podcast, Ojeda connects the 2017, 2023, and 2024 eclipses to an ancient biblical symbol, earlier periods of upheaval, and two of the most dangerous fault zones in North America. He also links the eclipse paths to Iran, the shifting balance between East and West, and the increasingly fragile systems on which modern life depends.

His central argument is not that an eclipse causes an earthquake, a war, or the collapse of an empire. It is that signs arrive in the heavens before events take place on earth.

The larger question is what anyone should do with such a warning.

Abraham rejects both complacency and panic. He does not advise sitting still and assuming that God, FEMA, or the existing system will take care of things. Nor does he advocate living in a state of permanent fear, frantically buying supplies, or waiting for catastrophe to strike. Instead, he recommends strategic relocation, resilient living, and a deliberate reduction in dependence on fragile systems.

This conversation is perhaps not what many have come to expect from Collapse Life — but it is perhaps one of the most consequential discussions we’ll ever have.

Watch and decide for yourself.

NOTE: The slides shown during this episode are a small part of a more complete analysis presented in Abraham’s second book, Bible Prophecy Secrets II. The complete presentation is available below, for paid subscribers only. We want to acknowledge and thank Abraham for generously sharing his insights with our subscribers.