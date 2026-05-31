Book Chat Recap: Joel Salatin LIVE! The fight for local food

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What a thrill to have Joel Salatin join us live for Book Chat today!

It came together at the last minute, so apologies to anyone who couldn’t make it on such short notice — and thank you to everyone who did show up, ask questions, and help make it such a lively conversation. Looking at you Arthur O’Shea, Christine Mose, Marimae, Pat Browne, David Scott Lynn, Rodie2011 and so many others.

We covered a lot of ground, including:

Why Joel is calling for a “Food Emancipation Proclamation” that would allow voluntary exchange between informed adults without requiring bureaucratic permission for direct farm-to-consumer food transactions.

How industrial food has separated people from cooking, farming, and common-sense food knowledge, leaving consumers fearful of anything that hasn’t been officially “approved.”

Why farmers are receiving a shrinking share of the retail food dollar, and why new farmers need the freedom to sell value-added, ready-to-eat local food if they’re going to survive.

Why Joel argues for “environmentalism by participation” rather than abandonment — restoring land through active human stewardship, managed grazing, compost, soil biology, and ecological patterns.

If you missed it live, the replay is well worth your time — especially if you care about food freedom, local resilience, regenerative farming, or the simple but apparently radical idea that adults should be allowed to buy food from each other without asking permission first.

We look forward to welcoming Joel back when his forthcoming book, Food Emancipation, is released.

In case you missed our previous discussions on Joel’s book, ‘Everything I Want to Do is Illegal,’ you can find them here:

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