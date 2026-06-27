Greg Weldon sees a reckoning coming for the markets

There is the economy we are told about, and then there’s the economy people meet every week when they go to pay for groceries, gas, insurance, rent, and their credit cards.

This week on the Collapse Life podcast, Greg Weldon, a 40-year market veteran and founder of the Global Macro Strategy Report, reflects on that gap — and why he thinks it matters more than most people realize.

Weldon does not believe that everything is going to collapse tomorrow. In fact, one of the most useful parts of this conversation is that he does not reduce the moment to a simple crash prediction. Instead, he looks at the underlying data: real wages, savings, consumer spending, service inflation, gasoline inventories, food costs, housing, the dollar, and the stock market’s relationship to all of it.

His conclusion is that the consumer is weaker than the headlines suggest, inflation is not dead, and the stock market is likely floating far above the fundamentals.

The discussion also touches on why so much spending growth is now going toward necessities rather than discretionary purchases, why service inflation remains sticky, and why food price inflation may become a bigger story in the second half of the year. He also walked through oil and gasoline supply pressures, the dollar’s role in the next phase of market risk, and why gold, silver, commodities, and real diversification may become increasingly important.

This is not investment advice, and we say that clearly in the conversation. But it is a useful framework for anyone trying to understand why the official story feels so utterly disconnected from daily life.

• Follow Greg Weldon on X: https://x.com/WeldonLIVE

• Weldon Online: https://www.weldononline.com/

• Greg Weldon’s book — Gold Trading Boot Camp: How to Master the Basics and Become a Successful Commodities Investor: https://amzn.to/4g6toT8

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