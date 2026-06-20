You don't buy a Plan B. You build it.

This week on the Collapse Life podcast, host Zahra Sethna speaks with writer and homesteader Joe Jarvis about the real-world process of creating a more resilient life — not the romantic fantasy version, and not the paranoid bunker version, but the practical, expensive, exhausting, clarifying version.

Speaking from his homestead in Tennessee, Jarvis talked about choosing land, finding water, dealing with county rules, staying close enough to supplies, deciding when to stay connected to the grid, and why self-sufficiency is less about doing everything yourself than building useful buffers, skills, relationships, and options.

The conversation also covered the mindset required to make a move like this work: why location matters, why community is harder to find than property, why food independence may not be the right goal, and why a good Plan B should improve your life even if the worst-case scenario never arrives.

This is a conversation for anyone thinking seriously about land, homesteading, preparedness, financial resilience, or what it means to live with more optionality in a world that feels increasingly unstable.

Follow Joe Jarvis on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@JoeJarvis

Learn more at joejarvis.me

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