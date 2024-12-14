Worried Moms do better research than the FBI

With Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. tapped to lead the Department of Health and Human Services in the incoming Trump administration, ‘Make America Healthy Again’ is hitting the mainstream media.

Zen Honeycutt, founder of Moms Across America and a past guest on the Collapse Life podcast, was just featured in a recent high-profile CNN interview. Zen has been a relentless advocate for food safety, health freedom, and grassroots activism for over a decade. From her journey as a mother determined to heal her children, to her work exposing toxins in school lunches, Zen’s story is one of courage and persistence in the face of entrenched corporate and governmental interests.

Given her tireless work and the mainstreaming of her efforts, this week we’re going to rebroadcast our insightful conversation with Zen, originally aired on April 20, 2024.

It’s striking how some of the topics we’ve explored on Collapse Life — like health freedom, food safety, and the dangers of ultra-processed foods — are no longer fringe ideas. They’re entering the wider zeitgeist, with figures like Zen bringing them to the forefront.

Finally, in this interview Zen shares her motivations, her discoveries about the food supply, and her vision for a healthier, more transparent future. Whether you agree or disagree, her uncompromising stand for what she believes in is worth hearing.

