We've crossed the point of no return

This episode of the Collapse Life podcast was recorded early Tuesday morning, April 7, right after President Trump threatened to wipe out an entire civilization but before the ‘ceasefire-that-wasn’t’ was announced.

You could be forgiven for thinking that makes the substance of this podcast outdated.

But it doesn’t.

What Robert J Moriarty and Zahra Sethna discussed in this video was never about a single round of escalation or whether the fighting would end within days or weeks. It’s about the deeper structure driving those events — and that structure hasn’t changed.

What Moriarty lays out is not a crisis that resolves itself, but rather a system under strain from multiple directions at once. The real tension in this conversation is about timing — the gap between when systems begin to collapse and when people recognize they are collapsing.

The world still looks functional, and life continues with just enough normalcy to make it easy to dismiss the signals. But Moriarty warns we are living through a pivot point more consequential than any in centuries. Not because of any single event, but because of how many systems are moving at once, and how little margin for error remains.

Watch the full conversation and let us know whether this still feels theoretical — or uncomfortably close to reality.