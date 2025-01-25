Playback speed
Trump coin, memecoins, and the future of global finance

Mark Jeftovic, the Bitcoin Capitalist, breaks down how Trump is changing the crypto game. And how we're on the cusp of an entirely new era.
Jan 25, 2025
Crypto got a major shake-up in the past few weeks — thanks to none other than Donald Trump. From launching a memecoin to executive orders related to digital currencies, it is clear that cryptocurrencies — particularly Bitcoin — have made the shift from digital experiments to legitimate financial players on the global stage.

In this week's Collapse Life podcast, Mark Jeftovic, Bitcoin capitalist and founder of Bombthrower Media, returns to the show to break down the seismic implications of what just happened in Washington D.C. one week into the second Trump presidency. As BRICS nations buy up gold and the US embraces crypto, we’re witnessing a fundamental shift in money and what may happen to the dollar as the world’s reserve currency.

What does this mean for you and your finances? Whether you’re a gold bug, deep into crypto, or just trying to make sense of it all, understanding this rapidly changing financial landscape is essential to your future financial wellbeing. Jeftovic stresses that Bitcoin isn’t just for tech geeks and crypto bros — the seismic shifts we’re witnessing is reshaping the future of money where soon, everyone will need to be saavy.

Will we see a new era of decentralized finance? Is Bitcoin really the “digital gold” of tomorrow? And what role will meme coins play in this high-stakes game of financial survival? What new crypto currencies might try to supplant Bitcoin?

The answers are still unfolding — but one thing’s for sure: the collapse of traditional finance is no longer a matter of "if" it’s a matter of "when." And when it happens, those who understand the power of decentralized money will be ahead of the curve.

Subscribe to Collapse Life and stay on the bleeding edge. We’re the thinking person’s guide to civilization in demise.

