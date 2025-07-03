Collapse Life

Collapse Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
She Speaks Truth's avatar
She Speaks Truth
1h

Beautiful piece - thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Kirtley's avatar
David Kirtley
2h

A big part of it has been an effort to paint the country as the worst. It has been a concentrated public relations campaign that has gone on for decades.

It has been directed at the country in many ways. Look back at stupid campaigns that went on like "You didn't build that." Well, those things didn't spring up from the ether. Yes, there have been problems and things that shouldn't have been done. We could go over a litany of the missteps along the way. The same can be said about anywhere else.

No, we are not living in a perfect country. Guess what? It is made and run by people who are all imperfect. The detractors try to hold us to the standards from utopian fantasy. It doesn't matter if it is das Kapital, Star Trek, or any other fictionalized source of choice. They are quick to point out problems but fail to offer real solutions that actually solve the problems beyond taking more money and freedoms from people that they don't like. Some problems, their solutions only make things worse.

Possibly the worst are the ones that push Marxism, ignoring the complete and utter failure that has come about every time it was implemented at the cost of hundreds of millions of lives. Faced with those failures, they keep their stupid fantasy alive by dismissing the failures as bad implementation.

They shout out "Democracy!" all the while pushing for authoritarian decrees. I guess it is only a good thing when what they want is popular but should be avoided when they don't like what is popular. They are all for "Choice" and "Freedom" when it suits them but at the same time want government sanctions for people choose something other than what they want. "My body, My Choice" seemingly only applies to abortions and smoking pot. Free speech is only for saying things that they agree with.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Collapse Life
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture