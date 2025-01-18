Don't let Appalachia fade away

As the fires in Los Angeles dominate headlines, Appalachia risks becoming a forgotten disaster. But forgetting doesn’t mean that people’s needs disappear. Without sustained public focus, donations dwindle, volunteers stay home, and the momentum required to rebuild falters. Public attention translates to resources — funds, manpower, and advocacy — that are vital for these communities to recover.

If you want to understand the true scale of the disaster and what it will take to rebuild, watch the Collapse Life interview with Kyle Minyard, Executive Director of Grindstone Ministries. His heartfelt stories of resilience and community effort are a powerful reminder that the work is far from done. It’s also proof positive that the true way to put communities back on their feet is with neighbor helping neighbor.

Kyle paints a vivid picture of the staggering destruction Helene wreaked on Appalachia. Where Grindstone Ministries was based in Washington County, Tennessee, the Nolichucky River swelled to unprecedented levels, wiping out 191 homes and leaving farmland stripped to bedrock. Entire towns were left isolated, with residents cut off from essentials like food, heat, and medical supplies. The scale of destruction was so vast that some areas saw silt deposits up to 15 feet deep, permanently altering the landscape.

In these moments of crisis, organizations like Grindstone Ministries stepped in. Volunteers worked tirelessly, clearing debris, distributing supplies, and even finding ways to deliver diabetic medications to those in dire need. Yet, as Kyle pointed out, the recovery phase is often where the greatest challenges arise — and where media attention tends to vanish.

Even now, the residents of Appalachia face monumental obstacles. Rebuilding homes requires not just materials but also permits, infrastructure, and workable land — a challenge when much of the soil has been swept away. The need for heating fuel, temporary power, and basic necessities grows as this particularly bitter winter sets in.

Kyle spoke passionately about how Grindstone Ministries is doing everything it can to support these communities, but they can’t do it alone. “The voices telling these stories are few,” he said. “Let’s make them many.”

Appalachia’s recovery from Hurricane Helene will take years, and it’s up to all of us to ensure their struggle isn’t forgotten. Let’s keep the spotlight on our neighbors in need and show that, even as new crises emerge, we don’t abandon those still rebuilding from the last one.