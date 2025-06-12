Once upon a time, paying rent was something you just did. You made a payment and you got a place to live. And if you missed a payment, you’d surely get an angry call from your landlord (if you were lucky) or an eviction notice (if you were unlucky). Moving into your own place and taking responsibility for yourself was considered a right of passage into adulthood.

It’s still like that, right?

WRONG! In today’s Candy Crush, hyper-stimulated phone-scrolling world, practically everything is now gamified. The generation that grew up addicted to ‘participation trophies’ and ‘everyone’s a winner’ apparently needs to be incentivized with perks, discounts, points and cash back offers in order to… wait for it… pay the rent.

The following TikTok video pretty much sums it up.

This is Eddy. She’s always doing something… For years she paid rent like everyone else. Month after month. Year after year. Thousands of dollars. With nothing to show for it. Not even a thank you email.

Thank you emails for paying the rent? Forget about it.

Services like Bilt, Stake, and Piñata are rewarding tenants with incentives like 2% cash back or points they can exchange for home goods, gift cards, travel, or other services. The apps are being billed as a win-win for landlords and tenants. ‘Responsible’ tenants are rewarded, while landlords reduce tenant turnover and increase on-time payments.

Hoo-boy! Where to even start?

Basically, these services are part of the ‘coddle’ economy. It’s where infantilized adulthood is reinforced, and every aspect of life is transactional and must be rewarded — with a healthy sprinkle of data mining and surveillance capitalism thrown in for good measure.

Bilt, which launched in 2021, not only rewards you for rent payments but also tracks your neighborhood spending, travel, dining, and even Walgreens purchases through their proprietary credit card. As the company’s privacy policy confirms, this data can be shared with third parties for “marketing and analytics.”

What do renters get in exchange? Not that much, though some argue every little bit counts. “When you’re being overcharged for rent and you’re unemployed, getting even [$15] back every month is a blessing,” 44-year-old Ernest McKee told the Wall Street Journal last year. One New Jersey tenant said her points were enough to buy reusable paper towels and a set of colored pencils for her toddler. Some services allow you to earn points that can be redeemed towards an outstanding student loan — it’s the financial equivalent of ‘eat to get slimmer.’

Why are millions of people signing up to hand over their personal data in exchange for meager perks? And, further, why are these companies enjoying incredible success? (Bilt has raised $563 million in just a few years, and the company is valued at $3.1 billion.

It boils down to ‘behavioral engineering’ — better known as the science of shaping human action through nudges, rewards, and environmental cues rather than moral appeals or negative reinforcement. Basically, behavioral engineering is a potent fusion of psychology, economics, marketing, and technology with the power to shape outcomes.

Put it this way: they’ve figured out that ‘pay your rent on time and get a free yoga class,’ beats ‘pay your rent on time or get kicked out.’

You’d be forgiven for thinking this is a pretty benign tradeoff, but free lattes in the neighborhood coffee shop are just the tip of the iceberg. Behavioral engineering is pervasive throughout our lives, with governments setting up ‘nudge units’ to control societal outcomes, militaries using the tactics for psychological warfare and propaganda, and Silicon Valley designing highly addictive engagement loops engineered to hijack our brains.

People played Pokémon Go near the Washington Monument in July 2016. (The Washington Post)

The ubiquitous smartphone has made things worse. It’s not only a tool for entertainment, communication, and assistance for the directionally challenged, it is also an active addiction device used by powerful forces to impact cognition, create compliance, and influence thought and action. If that sounds far-fetched, look no further than hit app Pokémon Go. Launched in 2016, the app literally gamified everyone’s daily walk to work, encouraging the mediation of daily life through the screen and thus pioneering ‘augmented’ reality on a mass scale.

Here we are then, about 10 years after the Pokémon experiment, with more powerful tech companies, a rapid embrace of artificial intelligence, the very palpable dysfunction of individual agency, and the most obvious linkages between three-letter agencies and a desire to control our daily lives.

Turns out, subjugation isn’t that difficult to achieve — just offer a few points, or free lattes, or an introductory goat yoga session in exchange for compliance. Yes, the desperate desire for control has come down to incentivizing payment of rent, but we can’t help but ask: on the cusp of nationwide ‘protests,’ just how far can we be nudged?