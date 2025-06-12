Collapse Life

Collapse Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Kirtley's avatar
David Kirtley
17h

I think it comes down to the old adage of "You can catch a lot more flies with sugar than with vinegar."

It is cheaper to give a few random perks than it is to pay for debt collection and eviction procedures.

The whole addiction to smart phones is mostly generational. I remember having teachers who derided the use of computers. Calculators were expressly forbidden. I had teachers who would not accept anything written on a computer, believing that it was inferior. I beat them at that game and bought a daisy wheel printer that was indistinguishable from a typewriter.

Yes, some skills were lost. They were replaced with other skills. We exchanged knowing how to hitch up a wagon for knowing how to change a tire and operate cars. Being able to set the timing on an engine was replaced with knowing how to operate diagnostic tools on engine control units.

Computers are tools. They have no intrinsic morality. They can be used for good or evil.

My insurance company has offered free smart devices for home monitoring. They have offered a reduction in my auto insurance rates in exchange for monitoring my driving habits. I didn't even consider them. I didn't feel that it was a fair exchange for my privacy.

It is a lot tougher where there is an imbalance of power in the relationship. Activity monitors on computers, video surveillance, tracking devices on vehicles, electronic access keys, biometrics, and such. It is going to take time until we come to grips with what we allow to be done with the data that is collected.

It will have to be decided legally and not just left up to the discretion of companies who have no regard for the intrusiveness and who are able to change the terms of service unilaterally without any option to negotiate. It is even tougher when the government uses these tools.

For myself, I opt out from as much as possible. Even though I don't have a smartphone, I don't carry my cell phone with me unless I have an express reason. I don't even answer it unless it is a known caller that I want to talk to. If I want to carry it for my convenience, I have a power button and can just turn it off unless I want to use it. It has a really nice system to take messages and save text messages while it is off. It is still a huge improvement over a landline telephone.

Maybe I miss out by not having a store app to claim a discount or reward program. I really don't care. There are some advantages. I don't mind if I am going to make a purchase that will trigger a text from my credit union to authorize to prevent fraud. I don't mind 2-factor authentication done through my phone. I make sure to do things that require it during business hours so I can call and handle things personally if there are problems.

Like it or not, the new tools that we have available are not going away. It also takes education to learn to navigate them. If people don't bother to learn, that's on them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gerald's avatar
Gerald
9h

Age 52, I see that my “privileged” suburban GenX was infantalized, just like our school teachers accused us of being coddled, spoon fed, & not knowing how to do anything real.

I’m old enough, now, to take stock of the long term consequences, to me personally & to society collectively, of this 1st infantalized US generation, my GenX.

And as the internet has recently caught me up to speed with cultural developments ever since 1990, when I turned off the tv & dropped out of mainstream society, I realize how much more infantalized the Millennials & GenZ are than was my GenX.

So, I’m worried about that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Collapse Life
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture