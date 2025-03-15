Technocracy’s (not so) hidden influence on America

This week’s episode of the Collapse Life podcast might be one of the most important conversations we’ve had so far. Host Zahra Sethna and technocracy expert, Patrick Wood, expose how Silicon Valley elites are shaping the world we live in according to a century-old ideology that would abolish the ballot box — and personal autonomy — entirely.

Technocracy isn’t just a theory. Born in 1932, it’s a vision where scientists and engineers run the show. No money, just energy credits. No property, just assigned resources. You will own nothing and be happy. Or unhappy. Either way, the technocrats win.

It may sound far-fetched, but as Wood describes, it’s already happening in so many ways. AI is taking over government agencies, crypto is replacing cash, and tech billionaires are calling the shots. From OpenAI’s "Gov" platform to the rise of digital IDs, the pieces are falling into place quicker than many care to admit.

Wood’s been tracking this movement for decades and masterfully connects the dots between history’s biggest power plays and what’s coming next. If you want to understand the world we’re living in, and where it’s headed, you can’t afford to miss this podcast.

Watch the episode now and then, drop your thoughts in the comments below — because this conversation is just the beginning.