Prognostications are always a tricky gambit. But April 19 is a date of historical significance in the US, including anniversaries of devastating events like the Branch Davidian tragedy in Waco, Texas, and the Oklahoma City bombing.

James Perloff, researcher and author of books like The Shadows of Power and Truth is a Lonely Warrior, joins Collapse Life to talk about the historical patterns and predictions that could shape America's future, with a particular focus on the potential for crises to unfold in April 2025. Could upcoming events be the result of a carefully orchestrated plan by unseen forces, or are they mere coincidences? Explore these questions and more, as Perloff uses his deep knowledge of American history and nefarious actors to delve into the patterns pointing to potential civil strife, economic collapse, and geopolitical upheaval.

Key topics discussed:

Current events suggesting the possibility of disaster in April 2025

Key dates in history and their relevance today

How history might be manipulated to serve an agenda

External forces with influence and sway on the American political system

The use of false flags in American history, and a potential for them to return

Books mentioned (affiliate links):

The Shadows of Power: The Council of Foreign Relations And The American Decline https://amzn.to/4k1pDha

Truth Is a Lonely Warrior: Unmasking the Forces behind Global Destruction https://amzn.to/4b6IN0T

None Dare Call It Conspiracy https://amzn.to/3EEBzFf

Exploding the Official Myths of the Lincoln Assassination https://amzn.to/3CQRccn

Thirteen Pieces of the Jigsaw: Solving Political, Cultural and Spiritual Riddles, Past and Present https://amzn.to/41nyYst

Age of Reason: The Definitive Edition https://amzn.to/4gSwIh3

Relevant links: