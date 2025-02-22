Playback speed
Could economic collapse and civil unrest be imminent?

Author James Perloff warns of the potential for a false flag event in April, based on historical patterns.
Feb 22, 2025
Transcript

Prognostications are always a tricky gambit. But April 19 is a date of historical significance in the US, including anniversaries of devastating events like the Branch Davidian tragedy in Waco, Texas, and the Oklahoma City bombing.

James Perloff, researcher and author of books like The Shadows of Power and Truth is a Lonely Warrior, joins Collapse Life to talk about the historical patterns and predictions that could shape America's future, with a particular focus on the potential for crises to unfold in April 2025. Could upcoming events be the result of a carefully orchestrated plan by unseen forces, or are they mere coincidences? Explore these questions and more, as Perloff uses his deep knowledge of American history and nefarious actors to delve into the patterns pointing to potential civil strife, economic collapse, and geopolitical upheaval.

Key topics discussed:

  • Current events suggesting the possibility of disaster in April 2025

  • Key dates in history and their relevance today

  • How history might be manipulated to serve an agenda

  • External forces with influence and sway on the American political system

  • The use of false flags in American history, and a potential for them to return

