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The COVID record is still being revealed

Newly released records are reopening questions about the lab-leak debate, Proximal Origin, and why the institutions that shaped the original story remain reluctant to look back.

The pandemic’s paper trail is still growing.

Recently released diary entries, emails, and internal scientific communications are reopening questions about what Anthony Fauci and the scientists behind the influential Proximal Origin paper believed privately — and what the public was told with apparent certainty.

Investigative journalist Paul D. Thacker returns to the Collapse Life podcast to help us work through the latest documents.

Thacker argues that the new material does not so much overturn the existing record as make it increasingly difficult to dismiss. Scientists who publicly rejected a possible lab origin continued to discuss it privately. Fauci’s personal writings appear, in some instances, to reflect a more complicated understanding than his public messaging suggested. And many of the news organizations that amplified the official account have responded with what Thacker calls the “hard ignore.”

This conversation also covers:

  • The newly released Fauci diary

  • The private discussions behind Proximal Origin

  • Senator Rand Paul’s continuing investigation

  • Why the hearing process functions partly as political theater

  • Whether accountability is still possible

  • How the pandemic permanently changed the relationship between the public, the media and scientific institutions

This interview was recorded on July 27, two days before Fauci’s Senate appearance, in which he took the fifth. In spite of the hearing’s outcomes, the deeper question remains: when the private record contradicts the public story, who is responsible for correcting it?

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