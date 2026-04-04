Predictive programming: when fiction stops being fiction

Michael Ginsburg of Actionable Truth Media stopped by the Collapse Life podcast this week, to help us dig into the uneasy overlap between fiction, media narratives, and real-world policy.

We talk about how ideas are introduced through popular media long before they’re implemented, how repetition makes the unfamiliar feel inevitable, and how narratives don’t just reflect reality but prepare us for it. Once you start looking for the signs, they become difficult to unsee.

The discussion helps explain how the framing works, because these ideas are rarely presented as something you’re meant to resist. Rather, they come across as compassionate, necessary, or maybe even inevitable: protect the children, defend public health, guard the future.

The conversation presents plenty of examples that help create a framework to start noticing the patterns for yourself.

If you’re trying to make sense of how quickly the world seems to be shifting and why so much of it feels strangely familiar — this is a conversation you’ll want to watch.

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