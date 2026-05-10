Mutual aid or wishful thinking? Book chat recap 'Lifehouse' by Adam Greenfield, Week 2

Can mutual aid really sustain people through a long emergency, or is it just charity dressed up in more radical language? In this week’s book chat, Susan and Zahra continued their discussion of Adam Greenfield’s Lifehouse, a book that explores what happens when institutions fail and communities are forced to rely on one another instead.

The conversation moved far beyond climate change and disaster preparedness into deeper questions about trust, resilience, and human nature itself. Greenfield’s idea of “life houses” — decentralized neighborhood hubs stocked with food, water, tools, and volunteers — sounds compelling on paper. But can collective care survive when resources grow scarce, or do people inevitably retreat into self-preservation?

The discussion also explored the growing hunger for community in a world that feels increasingly fragmented and isolated. From the failures of modern urban life to the erosion of practical skills, the conversation touched on what has been lost — and whether ordinary people still possess the capacity to rebuild meaningful local networks when systems begin to fail.

Next week, book chat will shifts gears toward Joel Salatin’s Everything I Want to Do Is Illegal — a fitting continuation of the broader question running through most of these discussions: how do you live freely and resiliently inside systems that increasingly seem designed to prevent both?

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