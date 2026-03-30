"You can’t prep your way out of collapse" — Book Chat recap

This week’s Book Chat picked up where last week’s left off — talking about our fragile food system, which still looks intact on the surface, even as underlying pressures are beginning to show.

We moved on from ‘Fiat Food’ to ‘The SHTF Anthology: Survival Lessons from the Balkan Wars’ by Selco Begovic.

Using Begovic’s account of life during the Balkan war in the 1990s as a grounding point, the conversation stripped away a lot of the comfortable assumptions people carry about “preparedness.” The idea you can simply stockpile your way through collapse started to unravel pretty quickly.

Yes, having food matters. A few weeks, maybe a few months, can buy you time. But beyond that, the limits start to show — storage space, spoilage, monotony, dependence on water and fuel, the simple reality that most people are not sitting on a three-year bunker of freeze-dried meals.

So the conversation shifted to what actually holds: cooking skills, understanding what your body actually needs (apparently fat matters more than people think), growing even small amounts of food.

But we recognized that even that has its limits: gardening is hard, storage is harder, and many people either can’t or won’t do it.

If you missed this discussion, it’s one worth catching again via replay. Next week we’ll stick with Begovic’s book and start to focus on some of the psychological stressors he experienced and why mindset makes a huge difference in who survives a SHTF situation.

Thanks to Lucas Derraugh, Uncle Juan, Neil, and so many others (you know who you are!) for tuning into today. We love being with you, so have a great week and see you again next Sunday!