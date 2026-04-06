Can mindset decide who survives? — a Book Chat recap

This week on the Courageous Conversations and Collapse Life Book Chat, we continued our discussion of Selco Begovic’s ‘The SHTF Anthology,’ in which he recounts his experience of surviving the Balkan wars.

We tend to think of collapse as a logistical problem, with the solution being storing up enough food, water, tools, and weapons. All of that matters, of course, along with having a set of useful and practical skills and a supportive community.

But Selco’s stories, and our discussion today, point toward the idea that survival is ultimately decided by how quickly you can accept the idea that the rules have changed. In his experience, many people couldn’t make the switch.

In fact, one of the most consistent patterns he observed was that those who held on the longest to the idea that “things will go back to normal” were often the ones who struggled the most — or didn’t make it at all.

That’s not a practical failure. It’s a psychological one.

The professor who once held status and authority became irrelevant overnight, and fell to pieces. The systems that once validated his identity — job titles, credentials, institutions — vanished, and without them he felt useless, losing all hope.

Selco also listed the five big mistakes he sees modern-day preppers making. Watch the video for more on that subject.

And let us know what you’d like to discuss next. Susan Harley and Zahra Sethna will be taking next week off, but Zahra will be back on Sunday, April 19th, so let us know if you’ve got a preferred topic.

Have a lovely week and thanks for being a part of this engaged and growing community!

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P.S. Pat Browne mentioned that she’s been reading Nate Wittasek’s work, which you can find here or at https://upresilience.com.