Neil Howe's 'The Fourth Turning is Here' — Book Chat Replay

We’ve really started to appreciate the growing and active community joining us for book chat Sundays, which included Moe, Ionedery2, David Lachman, Tamera, and many others this week. Thanks to everyone who joined the conversation.

Today, we began our dive into The Fourth Turning Is Here by Neil Howe, by asking whether history really does move in predictable cycles. Howe argues that every 80-100 years, societies enter a period of upheaval — a “fourth turning” — when institutions break down and new systems are born.

If he’s right, our season of crisis began around the 2008 financial crash and we may only be about halfway through, with a decisive climax still ahead.

Our conversation explored whether this idea offers comfort, warning, or simply a new lens through which to understand the strange historical moment we’re living through.