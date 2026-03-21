You’re not in the mainstream anymore — but are you any closer to the truth?

Many people remember the exact moment when ‘things’ didn’t quite add up — what they saw, read and what they ‘knew’ were somehow at odds with each other. Maybe it was COVID, or 9/11, or the war on terror, or the Great Financial Crisis... for some, it could have been well before that.

Still, at some point these folks stopped believing the official story and started questioning things once unquestionable. They started reading different sources and noticing patterns. They left what David A. Hughes calls “camp one” — the world of official narratives.

Does that describe you?

For a while, that felt like progress. But here’s the uncomfortable reality: the story doesn’t end there — it just starts to get harder to discern.

In our latest Collapse Life podcast with David Hughes, we dig into what he calls “camp two” — the space many independent thinkers now occupy. It’s a world of alternative media platforms, dissenting voices, and people who no longer trust institutions.

It feels liberating at first, but it’s necessary to stay on guard because the same forces are at play in camps one and two. In camp two, new narratives replace old ones, new authority figures emerge, and new lines get drawn around what you’re allowed to question and what you’re expected to believe. If you’ve spent any time in that space, you probably already know what we mean.

Hughes suggests the real information war isn’t just about controlling people who trust the system, it’s also about managing the people who don’t.

Which raises a more difficult question: If rejecting the official narrative isn’t enough, what is?

This interview tries to answer that question.