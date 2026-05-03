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Book chat recap: 'Lifehouse' by Adam Greenfield — collectivism with better branding?

This week, book chat looked at a book that sells community as the answer — until you ask who pays, who decides, and who gets left out.
May 03, 2026

This week on the Collapse Life/Courageous Conversations Book Chat, Susan Harley was back from her trip to South America. She briefly shared with Zahra Sethna her impressions of Argentina as the bleeding edge of the technocratic biometric surveillance grid, before diving into Lifehouse by Adam Greenfield — which he frames as a blueprint for surviving the “long climate emergency” through mutual aid, local networks, and collective resilience.

It all sounds great on paper, but as the book chat began to scratch the surface, the questions started to pile up:

– Can mutual aid actually scale beyond emergencies?
– What happens when contribution isn’t equal or voluntary?
– Who decides what’s “fair” when survival is on the line?

It was an interesting exercise in unpacking a book filled with premises both Zahra and Susan questioned. Watch the replay and decide for yourself — is this resilience… or just collectivism with better branding? We’ll keep the conversation going next week, and hope you’ll join us and share your thoughts!

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