Dr. Pierre Kory and the war over chlorine dioxide

In this episode of the Collapse Life podcast, host Zahra Sethna is joined once again by Dr. Pierre Kory — one of the most visible and controversial physicians of the COVID era — to talk about his forthcoming book ‘The War on Chlorine Dioxide’, and what he believes is the most suppressed therapy in modern medical history.

Chlorine dioxide is used globally to purify water, sanitize hospitals, and keep food safe. But when people start talking about using it as an internal therapy, the response is instant and ferocious: “bleach,” “quackery,” and “dangerous misinformation.”

In this conversation, Dr. Kory walks viewers through why he decided to wade back into another “radioactive” topic after his experience with repurposed drugs during COVID, how he evaluates therapies for his long COVID practice, and why the story of chlorine dioxide is, in his view, really a story about who gets to define “science” in the first place.

The discussion also gets into the history you’re not supposed to know: Bolivia’s COVID response, the suppression of oxidative therapies going back more than a century, the “bleachers” media narrative, and the remarkable (and disturbing) legal saga surrounding Mark Grenon and his family.

Nothing in this interview is medical advice. It’s a conversation about censorship, scientific gatekeeping, and contested ideas in medicine. Always do your own research and consult a qualified health professional before making medical decisions.

Relevant links

• Forthcoming book: ‘The War on Chlorine Dioxide’ – https://waronchlorinedioxide.com/

• Substack: Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings –

• Nonprofit: Rebuild Medicine – https://www.rebuildmedicine.com/

• Wired article: ‘The Bleach Community Is Ready for RFK Jr. to Make Their Dreams Come True’ https://archive.is/SLsZU

• Wired article: ‘An Inventor Is Injecting Bleach Into Cancerous Tumors—and Wants to Bring the Treatment to the US’ https://www.wired.com/story/dangerous-bleach-injecting-cancer-treatment/