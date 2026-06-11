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Video recap: Peter Grandich on markets, metals, and the risks in plain sight

Grandich answered live audience questions on gold, silver, junior miners, crypto, Treasuries, and the fragile state of the US economy.
Jun 11, 2026
∙ Paid

Our first live subscriber Q&A with Peter Grandich covered a lot of ground, from the worsening “K-shaped” economy and growing strain on working Americans to the recent correction in gold, silver, and mining shares.

Peter shared his view that the metals bull market remains intact, even after an overdue pullback, and offered detailed thoughts on North Isle…

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