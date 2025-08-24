Collapse Life

Collapse Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Kirtley's avatar
David Kirtley
6h

Personally, I see the artificial wombs as being a wonderful thing. It will also be the most dangerous invention that we have ever made.

Forget Brave New World. Think more in the line of The Clone Wars. It would allow an army to be bred that would have no family connections. No affiliations or morals beyond what was allowed. It would make the eugenics movement of the Nazis look like amateur hour. How about body farms for replacement parts for the rich? How about a farm for growing stock for pedophiles and brothels? How about a company breeding its own workforce? Political parties breeding their own constituency?

There would be no need to restrict individuals breeding. Nobody could afford to out compete the resources of large corporations and the state.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
cloudragon's avatar
cloudragon
3h

https://rumble.com/v6xw3aa-sabrina-psinergy-signage-and-empathy-workbook.html

Sabrina ~ Psinergy ~ Signage & Empathy Workbook

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Collapse Life
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture