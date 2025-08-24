is not just a medical doctor and a psychiatrist — he’s also a man of tremendous integrity, which is hard to say for most physicians and medical practitioners these days. When we spoke on the podcast earlier this year, we talked about

So, when the Collapse Life team read an article in The Atlantic about the state of euthanasia in Canada (where it’s euphemistically called Medical Assistance in Dying or MAiD) we knew we had to share it with him to get his take.

To put it bluntly, it made him ‘MAID as hell?’!

As expected, he produced a brilliant opus on his Substack, which we think is well worth a read.

In fact, we were so aligned in thinking that we’re going to do a Substack Live this Thursday, at 3pm PT/6pm ET. If the sanctity of human life is even mildly close to your heart, put this on the calendar and join us. We’ll chat, we’ll take your comments… it’s going to be great.

The womb, the place we ALL came from, is about to be outsourced to a robot with a silicone smile.

A Chinese robotics company called Kaiwa Technology is reportedly pitching a humanoid robot with a baby compartment, allowing gestation without all the “burdens” and “inconveniences” of actual pregnancy (not sure if it comes with a money-back guarantee if your robo-uterus underperforms).

According to Chosun.com:

The robot is designed in a humanoid form and is equipped with an artificial womb in its abdomen, allowing it to carry a fetus for 10 months and give birth. A prototype is expected to be released by next year, with a selling price of about 100,000 yuan (approximately US $14,000).

The worst part is this won’t come as a shock to many people. We’ve been softened up for this. First “body positivity” meant we needed to love and respect bodies of all shapes, sizes, and percentage of silicone content. Soon, anyone could “identify” as a female, and then “progress” meant men could rent a womb in poor countries. Now “innovation” means replacing the womb altogether. The logic is linear if you’ve been paying attention, or if you’ve been listening to people like

.

She’s been telling us for a while that the goal of the transgender movement is actually to eliminate women and remove them from the central act of humanity: creation. A future where reproduction is managed by tech firms and technocrats is a future where womanhood is a legacy system that eventually becomes deprecated, unsupported, and ready to be sunsetted.

Once artificial wombs hit mass adoption, there’s a profit motive and a control mechanism. Fertility could become a regulated process, perhaps even requiring permissions, licenses, patents, and policies. Reminds us of a Brave New World, come to think of it.

Think you’ll be able to have a baby without a biometric check and state approval? Not in the technocracy.

Beef. It’s what’s for dinner, if you’ve got the dough. These days, the stuff that used to be cheap is $10 a pound, cube steak runs $12, and decent cuts hover at $20+. Forget stacking precious metals — we’re talking about investment grade protein now.

Pork is still the “affordable” option, if that’s the direction you want to go. But think about this before you throw some rashers in the pan: a 52-year-old man ended up with a tapeworm factory in his brain after a lifetime of eating non-crispy bacon.

God gave us food laws for a reason. Ignore them if you choose, but the wisdom hasn’t changed: pork and shellfish carry parasites. Blood carries disease. Bats, rats, and vultures eat decay. Modern science only proves what Torah spelled out thousands of years ago: be obedient — and spare yourself the pork-induced headache (literally, in this case).

Meanwhile, the synthetic food lobby is licking its chops (get it? chops!). Every story of “worm-in-brain bacon guy” is ammunition for lab-grown meat. The script is simple:

Price natural food into luxury territory. (✅) Remind the public it’s dangerous to your health. (✅) Roll out the sterilized, CRISPR-patented “solutions.” (Um, pretty much ✅)

Now, ‘wait a minute’ you might say. ‘Didn’t you tell us last weekend that Beyond Meat was filing for Chapter 11 and, with any luck, will soon cease to be a culinary abomination?’ Yes, however, in a space moving as fast as an industrial sausage stuffer, Beyond Meat is a legacy brand. They’ve served their purpose. They’ve raised consciousness and public awareness. They’ve “disrupted.”

Just because the company is teetering on extinction, doesn’t mean lab grown meat or “plant-based” or even bug-based protein is disappearing. We haven’t seen maximum pain at the grocery store yet, as our friend David Haggith explained just a few weeks back. Inflation is once again on the rise and, if we see a cut in interest rates this September, expect things to proceed according to the plans of the elites, squeezing every last one of us as we struggle to make car payments, mortgage payments, buy groceries and even heat and cool our homes. All while the paper we hold in our hands becomes worthless.

Peter Grandich has advice that he’s been sharing on this channel almost since its inception: get out of debt. Don’t delay. Do it now. Get rid of the car payment. Get efficient at home with light usage and water consumption, and batten down the hatches and shutter the windows.

In the meantime, Redfin says home sales are falling through at record levels, with more buyers bailing at the last minute. That’s a flashing red light that the consumer side of the economy is stretched to breaking. If people can’t afford roofs over their head, they sure won’t be filling their fridges with $23 steaks.

So here we are: food and shelter — the basics — are on a knife’s edge. This is what fragility looks like. One tariff shock, one feed shortage, one wave of layoffs, one geopolitical black swan event and the entire balancing act collapses.

Stay alert. Stay obedient. Most importantly, stay human.

