Mapping out the global coup d'état; Jacob Nordangård's important work

Thank you Charlotte Del Signore, Lucas Derraugh, bvd9701, David Haggith, Patrycea, and many others for tuning into our live video discussing Jacob Nordangård’s Global Coup D’Etat.

This week we dug into a question that keeps resurfacing in different disguises: Is the chaos around us accidental or carefully planned?

Nordangård’s book is a meticulously researched map of the ideas, institutions, and financial networks behind the so-called “Great Reset” and “Great Transitions.”

We talk technocracy, scenario planning, manufactured crises, and why “barbarization” isn’t a bug in the system but a forecasted outcome. From fortress worlds to eco-communal fantasies, from Davos theatrics to digital control, this conversation connects decades-old planning to the headlines we’re living through right now.

It’s unsettling… but not hopeless. Because if there’s one thing the planners can’t model, it’s human unpredictability.

Share

P.S. We promised to share the link to Rachel Wild’s article, “5G The Big Picture.” You can read it here.