How to escape technocracy - a Book Chat replay

Zahra from Collapse Life and Susan from Courageous Conversations lead a lively discussion about opting out of the mainstream.
Feb 22, 2026

Thanks to everyone who joined our livestream today! This week’s book chat dives into How to Opt Out of Technocracy by Derrick Broze — part warning, part field manual.

After weeks of unpacking what technocracy is and how the digital noose is tightening — from contactless payments to biometric travel to app-only banking — we turned to the harder question:

Is opting out really possible?

Some in our community are already doing it. Others are wrestling with more incremental steps — digital detoxing, supporting local over corporate, reducing dependence on centralized systems, building small “freedom cells” of trusted people.

What became clear is this: Opting out is a process and a mindset shift. And perhaps most importantly — it’s not something you can do alone.

If you’ve ever wondered how to live with more agency inside a system that increasingly asks for permission for everything, this conversation is for you.

Let us know: What’s one system you’re ready to step back from?

