How to escape technocracy - a Book Chat replay

Thanks to everyone who joined our livestream today! This week’s book chat dives into How to Opt Out of Technocracy by Derrick Broze — part warning, part field manual.

After weeks of unpacking what technocracy is and how the digital noose is tightening — from contactless payments to biometric travel to app-only banking — we turned to the harder question:

Is opting out really possible?

Some in our community are already doing it. Others are wrestling with more incremental steps — digital detoxing, supporting local over corporate, reducing dependence on centralized systems, building small “freedom cells” of trusted people.

What became clear is this: Opting out is a process and a mindset shift. And perhaps most importantly — it’s not something you can do alone.

If you’ve ever wondered how to live with more agency inside a system that increasingly asks for permission for everything, this conversation is for you.

Let us know: What’s one system you’re ready to step back from?

Leave a comment