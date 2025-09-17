Collapse Life

Collapse Life

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Catching up with Geopolitics and Empire

Zahra and Hrvoje discuss globalist agendas, the Nepal uprising, creeping technocracy, and the Charlie Kirk assassination as a flashpoint for surveillance, censorship, and a push for civil conflict.
Sep 17, 2025
Share
Transcript

Thank you to everyone who tuned in! Join us for our next live video, which will be our Book Chat on The Preparation, with

Susan Harley
of
Courageous Conversations
. That’s on Thursday, September 18, at 11am ET.

See you there!

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Collapse Life
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture