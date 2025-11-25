People are starting to say the quiet parts out loud

Around this time last year, Collapse Life released a guide to uncomfortable Thanksgiving conversations. Back then, on the heels of a fractious Presidential election, the political divide and how people saw the direction the world was headed felt sharper than ever.

A year later, something feels different.

In our talks with neighbors, hairdressers, cashiers, whoever crosses our path, more people are starting to sense the slow moving collapse of what was once the great American dream. The proof — not scientific by any means — is when we mention that something feels off, folks nod. When we explain that Collapse Life focuses on how the ground is shifting under us, people’s eyes don’t glaze over like they used. They’re keen to hear more.

Folks who are just waking up may not see all the scaffolding behind the changes. They may not understand how and where the money flows, how long certain institutions have been building their influence, or the scale of the digital systems rising around us invisible brick by invisible brick.

But they sure can feel the pressure — not only in terms of affordability or the growing wealth divide, but that there is genuine betrayal of their trust. They can picture a darker future for their kids and grandkids. To us, that level of awareness alone signals a real shift.

With fewer people burying their heads, a genuine moment for real conversations is presenting itself. Not lectures, or debates, or pontificating as the smartest guy/gal in the room, but real conversations that map the edges of what we each understand and explore how these changes affect us on a personal level.

That door stays open with the right approach. Done well, it becomes an honest exchange. But, done poorly, the door shuts and may never open again.

held a live discussion on how to start these talks and keep them steady without shutting people down. It was a thoughtful, practical conversation about what works and what does not.

We hope the video embedded in this post helps you get ready for real, meaningful conversations around this year’s holiday table.

From our family to yours — Happy Thanksgiving.

