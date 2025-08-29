Canada's expansion of MAiD: "It's almost the textbook picture of a slippery slope."

Thank you

,

,

,

, and many others on Substack and YouTube (looking at you, Alicia!) for tuning in for our recent live video with

(aka Mad Shrink).

In case you missed it, Dr. G. did a masterful job of pulling back the curtain on Canada’s MAID program. He prefers to avoid the euphemism and call it what it is, which in his view is “medically justified killing.”

What began as care for the terminally ill to avoid undue suffering now extends to the mentally unwell, the poor, and even “mature minors.”

This conversation digs into the hidden incentives, the abuse of the concept of autonomy, and the chilling normalization of state-sponsored death.

“The government acts as if it cares about you. The government does not care about you. It cares about itself.”

Is this compassion? Or, is it government control dressed up as care? Watch the full discussion and decide for yourself.

Leave a comment