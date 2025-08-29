Collapse Life

Collapse Life

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Canada's expansion of MAiD: "It's almost the textbook picture of a slippery slope."

Dr. Steven Goldsmith exposes how “Medical Assistance in Dying” has morphed from a compassionate option for the terminally ill into a bureaucratic death machine.
Aug 29, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Thank you

Wayne MacKenzie
,
MeepMeep
,
Karen Special
,
Alex
, and many others on Substack and YouTube (looking at you, Alicia!) for tuning in for our recent live video with
Steven Goldsmith MD
(aka Mad Shrink).

In case you missed it, Dr. G. did a masterful job of pulling back the curtain on Canada’s MAID program. He prefers to avoid the euphemism and call it what it is, which in his view is “medically justified killing.”

What began as care for the terminally ill to avoid undue suffering now extends to the mentally unwell, the poor, and even “mature minors.”

This conversation digs into the hidden incentives, the abuse of the concept of autonomy, and the chilling normalization of state-sponsored death.

“The government acts as if it cares about you. The government does not care about you. It cares about itself.”

Is this compassion? Or, is it government control dressed up as care? Watch the full discussion and decide for yourself.

Leave a comment

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Collapse Life
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture