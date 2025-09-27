When patterns reveal hidden evil

“Oh, you’re just seeing things.”

Anyone noticing inconvenient patterns over the last few years has heard that brush-off many times before. What if “seeing things” isn’t a form of madness but survival?

In the latest Collapse Life podcast, host Zahra Sethna dives into the themes of a new novel called Apophenia Gold, which uses the art of storytelling to wrestle with the reality of evil and the challenge of discernment. Brook DeLorme, writing under the pen name Rose C. Lane, takes on the question most institutions prefer we avoid: how do we deal with evil when it’s everywhere and yet rarely named?

The conversation covers why some people recognize the patterns and others remain blind; how storytelling becomes the only way to work with overwhelming truths; and why revelation — or ‘apocalypse’ — is less about fire and brimstone than about exposing what has long been hidden.

If you’ve ever felt like the official story didn’t add up, and we know many of you feel this, you’ll recognize this terrain. And you’ll appreciate this read.

Get the book here → https://amzn.to/4go178z (affiliate link)

Learn more about Apophenia Gold → https://apopheniagold.com/