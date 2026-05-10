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Domenic C. Scarcella's avatar
Domenic C. Scarcella
5h

> Maybe that’s the real tell: a serious civilization builds wealth by producing things; a nervous one starts betting on which part of the machinery breaks next.

An earlier tell is when financialization of the economy ascends. Economic wealth is useful production, not consumption nor units of currency. The financialization-dominated U.S. economy has been less productive than the dubious GDP and other metrics indicate.

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Anthony S Burkett's avatar
Anthony S Burkett
6h

How about the government use its authority to confiscate property and financial benefits from deadbeat parents... but first ensure equity between men and women in divorce courts and paternity cases... the current laws are biased towards women at the expense of men's rights... It's practically to the point where men have no rights. JMO.

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