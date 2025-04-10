Is something starting to feel off in your world? Like there’s a hum under the surface you can’t quite explain? If you’ve been sensing it, we’re here to tell you that you’re not crazy — and you’re not alone.

Civilization doesn’t collapse with a big bang. It frays — slowly at first, then all at once. The warning signs are usually there — you just have to know how to spot them.

Collapse Life is not about fear-mongering or handing out tinfoil hats. But we do want people to keep their eyes open, learn to recognize patterns, and be prepared, not scared.

So, today we’re dropping our first in a series of resources for paid subscribers: The Collapse Clock: 7 Signs Trouble Is Brewing.

It’s a guide to the early warning signs that things are slipping — stuff most people ignore until it’s too late.

Here’s a glimpse at what’s inside:

Sign #1: Lines Start to Form – At gas stations, banks, grocery stores. People don’t queue for fun. They do it when they sense something’s wrong.

Sign #4: The Elite Exodus Begins – The rich don’t wait for permission. When they start buying land in Wyoming and stepping down from high-paying jobs “for personal reasons,” it’s a clue.

Sign #7: The Vanishing Middle Class – When “good jobs” don’t cut it anymore and families move in together just to make rent, we’re not talking about a blip — we’re talking about collapse in slow motion.

