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Rich Larson's avatar
Rich Larson
15h

YES! I am a dairy farmer, want to upgrade tractors, but the cost an complexity of new ones puts them out of reach for me, and I don't want to be a slave to the service technicians. The old John Deere 2020 and 4020 could be repaired by any semi skilled mechanic, and never had unexpected shutdowns. Early Fords were the same. Almost bullet proof and relatively easy and inexpensive to repair, oh, and lasted forever.

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Anthony S Burkett's avatar
Anthony S Burkett
15h

Absolutely an interview with Doug Wilson! When will that mentality arrive in the auto industry? (Rhetorical question)

As one who fought in one of this nation's wars... given the same decision now... I would say "NO!"

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