Not all that long ago, the Ukrainian flag ‘moment’ was a distinct, binary morality play you could perform from the comfort of your front porch.

Hang the blue and yellow colors and you signaled to the world your alignment with the ‘right side.’ You could move on with your day smugly. After all, there was no real cost, no real complexity, but a rather attractive splash of color and a quiet social statement: I stand with Ukraine.

Well, nothing is ever quite that simple, is it? It'll be interesting to see if people start putting up green and gold flags to signify their support for whatever 'Donnyland' is. According to the New York Times, Ukrainian negotiators have proposed lending President Donald Trump’s name to a 40-by-50 mile stretch along the northeastern section of Donetsk. All this in an effort to get the Trump administration’s support in pushing back against Russia’s territorial demands.

The Times writes:

That a name evocative of Disneyland has been applied to a depopulated, decimated swath of Ukrainian coal-and-steel country could appear jarring as Europe’s deadliest fighting since World War II continues to rage. But it also reflects a global reality in which governments appeal to Mr. Trump’s vanity in order to get American might on their side.

One Ukrainian negotiator apparently used ChatGPT to create a flag and a national anthem for Donnyland.

The dissonance is hard to miss. On one hand, a war is still grinding through what’s left of eastern Ukraine; on the other, there’s the creeping logic that power responds best to flattery, branding, and the promise of legacy baked into an AI-created flag. Somewhere between those poles, diplomacy starts looking like a licensing deal cooked up on Shark Tank. That’s got to be better than a Nobel Peace Prize, right?

According to a poll highlighted in The Telegraph, half of young Britons (aged 16–29) say they would “under no circumstances” go to war for the United Kingdom, while only 38% would consider it, “under some circumstances.”

That sounds shocking until you read the rest of the data, which is less about flags and more about math: collapsing expectations, stagnant wages, housing out of reach, and a growing belief that the system isn’t built for them. This is what a broken social contract looks like when it finally gets quantified.

For decades, the implicit deal was simple — you contribute, you comply, and in return, your life improves. Maybe not immediately, but over time. That belief alone carried entire generations through war, austerity, and upheaval. Now that belief is eroding in real time. The same poll shows the number of young people expecting a better life than their parents has nearly halved in a year – from 63% to just 36%.

So when someone asks, “Would you fight for your country?” what they’re really asking is: do you believe the current system is worth preserving? And increasingly, people are giving the simple response: no.

What’s striking in the data is the sentiments of young people tied directly to material conditions: housing inaccessibility, low wages, job insecurity, and anxiety about the impact of AI. Even the framing from the researchers reflects this. The director of the John Smith Centre, the source of the survey, put it bluntly: “why fight for a country that isn’t fighting for you?”

There are still signs of attachment to broader civic ideas. Majorities say respecting laws, speaking English, and holding citizenship matter for being “truly British,” and more than half believe immigration has improved their communities. But those views sit alongside a growing sense that the system itself is not delivering fair outcomes.

Taken together, the findings point less to a rejection of identity or responsibility, and more to a loss of confidence in the structures that are supposed to sustain them. Would it be a stretch to call this the early innings of collapse?

Maybe “fighting back” looks less like protesting, and more like opting out — one machine at a time.

That’s what leapt to mind when we read about what one Canadian company, Ursa Ag, is doing. It isn’t revolutionary in the loud, headline-grabbing sense. In fact, it’s almost boring: take a tractor with a Cummins 12-valve engine, strip out the electronics, make it repairable by anyone with a wrench and some common sense, and sell it for half the price of the End User License Agreement software-locked alternatives. No subscriptions, no diagnostic codes you need permission to read, no dealer monopoly on repairs… no brainer.

For years, farmers have been dragged into the same trap as everyone else — you don’t really own what you buy. Companies like John Deere turned tractors into rolling computers, where a sensor glitch can sideline a six-figure machine until an authorized technician shows up with a laptop and a bill. The fight over “right to repair” is rooted in fields where downtime means lost harvests.

So when a small Alberta-based outfit says, “here’s a tractor you can actually fix,” it’s less nostalgia and more countermeasure. A form of resistance that doesn’t ask permission, and sidesteps the system rather than trying to reform it.

We must recognize that large systems won’t get dismantled by tackling them head-on. The better strategy is to erode them at the edges. Find workarounds; choose older tech, simpler tools, parallel systems. This is how to restore a small amount of control. A tractor without electronics becomes a statement about who gets to decide when your work stops.

If enough people start trading convenience for control, maybe that will be what “fighting back” looks like for now. No flags or slogans… just less reliance and fewer points of failure.

Let us know if you’d like to see an interview on the Collapse Life podcast with Ursa Ag owner, Doug Wilson. We’ll try and get him into the studio to talk about the irony of ‘undisrupting’ an industry by going back to basics. Leave a comment and we’ll follow up.