Raise your hand if you’ve heard enough about Charlie Kirk.

Was it an important and tragic event? Sure. (We covered what immediately came to mind as the significant implications of his assassination right here.)

Was he a martyr? Probably not. (Though many could not resist breaking out allusions to Calvary to exalt Mr. Kirk.)

Was this a brilliant new narrative and emotional thread in the Hollywood screenplay that has become life in America? Absolutely!

Let’s remember a few things of far more global, and potentially existential, importance that are happening at this very moment in time while we’re all distracted:

First of all, war is still ongoing in Ukraine. Soon to be ‘new and improved,’ with the announcement that Polish forces are making a move eastward as the first line of NATO defense. This comes on the heels of news in April that Germany is permanently stationing troops in another country (Lithuania) for the first time since World War II. Shhhhh… hear that? It’s the unmistakable sound of the drumbeat of war.

On the campaign trail, Trump promised to stop the Ukraine war within 24 hours; in fairness to him, he didn’t state which 24 hours. If it’s even within his purview, we’d like to suggest he make good on that promise ASAP.

The war in the Levant is, meanwhile, actually heating up instead of winding down. Last week, we saw an expansion of Israeli bombing into Qatar in pursuit of Hamas. ‘GOOD!’ some people might say — ‘they should be rooted out and eliminated.’ Sounds like a plan. The question we all need to ask is this: where else might Hamas be hiding? Turkey certainly is on high alert. What target could be next? Maybe check under your bed.

Yes, we know that’s a cynical view. But remember we had an “Axis of Evil” and “weapons of mass destruction” to pursue in the never-ending War on Terror that emerged in America after 9/11, which served as the perfect foil for billions of dollars in war expenditures and waste, with virtually no benefit (well, except if you hold shares in the war machine). Similarly, where does rooting out Hamas end? Keep your wits about you, lest you fall prey to the emotional arguments for expanding hostilities that come in the guise of fighting ‘evildoers.’ Haven’t we seen that play before?

Speaking of 9/11: the Collapse Life team was just a few miles away from both towers when they went down on that clear blue autumn morning in September 2001. (And we got married four days later, to boot!) Like so many New Yorkers, we banded together in that special and vulnerable moment. We remember and honor those who gave all on this, the 24th anniversary, which passed this week.

It was an anniversary that was almost easy to forget this year, given all the distractions. But let’s not forget this: nine months into this administration, still no perp walk. You can interpret that any way you want, but the mind-f*ckery… errr, 5D chess?… is quite clever. If you know, you know.

Speaking of things no one is talking about, just because you haven’t heard anything doesn’t mean US efforts in Venezuela aren’t expanding. Bombing a Miami Vice-style cigarette boat with a massive deployment of warships never did seem like it made much sense. But there’s more going on there, even if the information pipeline seems to have gone somewhat silent.

The Associated Press reported this week that the vessel had turned around and was heading back to shore when it was struck, and Venezuela says (grain of salt) no one on board was associated with the notorious, Tren de Aragua gang. Meanwhile, if that wasn’t fishy enough for you, the US Navy just raided a tuna boat in Venezuela looking for drugs. TL;DR: They found nothing but tuna. Plus, five US F-35 aircraft were seen landing in Puerto Rico yesterday. Just sayin’.

Don’t let the Venezuela story fall off your radar. It’s an important hemispheric foothold for Iran and, to some extent, Russia and China. Not too long ago, war with Guyana was also simmering. Keep an eye on this space and on the international transit of oil.

Oh, hey, did you catch this news? Officials from the Food and Drug Administration plan to present data linking COVID vaccines to 25 child deaths at a vaccine advisory committee meeting next week. Bet that didn’t make your social media feed. Back in 1976, when three elderly people died as a result of the swine flu vaccine, the entire program was suspended in nine states. We’re supposed to be improving as a species. Seems, to us anyway, like we’re going the wrong way as vaccinations for children are still highly encouraged!

While we’re on the subject of things you may not have seen, did you note that there is an actual plan behind that grotesque AI-generated video of party-town in Gaza? A 38-page prospectus was leaked to The Washington Post, showing public investment of $70-$100 billion that would trigger and additional $35-$65 billion in private investment. The plan, currently circulating within the Trump administration according to the Post, would see Gaza managed under a “US-led multi-lateral Custodianship leading to a reformed Palestinian self-governance.”

It’s all there for you to read, euphemistically titled GREAT (Gaza Reconstitution, Economic Acceleration and Transformation). “From a Demolished Iranian Proxy to a Prosperous Abrahamic Ally,” you too can soon sip a piña colada in a speedo on the shores of the azure-blue Mediterranean.

Forgive us, won’t you? We are feeling particularly feisty this week given the solar cycle maximum is taking place, as well as what feels like complete (controlled?) narrative overload.

If you’ve made it this far and don’t hate us, haven’t unsubscribed, and have somehow kept your brunch in place, congrats — you truly are one of us and we salute you. Join us, therefore, for some important real world discussions coming up this week, namely:

