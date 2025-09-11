Collapse Life

This isn't something surprising. This type of violence has been encouraged for years now.

We have had DAs funded for years that actively release violent offenders. Both our prior President and Vice-President were involved in raising funds to keep releasing violent "protesters".

The mainstream media coverage paints these actors as righteous and just and blames the victims as having incited them.

Words that people don't want spoken are equated with violence and justify violence in return.

The reporting of crime has been skewed to hide the increase in violence.

If we speak up about the actors, we are labeled as intolerant or just gaslit that it is happening at all. If we defend ourselves we are systematically punished.

Any time we vote for people that go against this narrative, they are labeled as "far right extremists".

This isn't limited to the US. It is happening in many other countries as well and spreading.

Folks would do well to review their history and understand Operation Gladio which is the collective name for a notorious Cold War-era program whereby Anglo-American intelligence services and NATO, in conjunction with mafia elements and fascist paramilitaries, constructed a pan-European nexus of clandestine “stay behind” armed resistance units.

Eliminating political enemies while keeping the domestic population in a state of constant agitation and uncertainty is the goal.

