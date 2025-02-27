February isn’t even over yet and it already feels like 2025 has jumped the shark. Is this what it feels like to live in a simulation?

If it wasn’t so real, so palpable, it might even be funny. But, at the risk of being labeled pearl clutchers, the video released yesterday by the President of the United States — on the social media platform he created to avoid censorship — is anything but a laughing matter. It’s a grotesque spectacle that pushes the boundaries of decency, and it’s hard to ignore just how dangerous and deranged the message truly is.

A Zero Hedge reader aptly described the video as "off the charts sick and retarded," and honestly, that might be some of the most restrained wordsmithing we can think of. Calling it absurd is an understatement. What’s even more concerning is the way this video trivializes a situation that should never be used as fodder for fantasy. Death (on all sides!), displacement, and war — these are not punchlines. And yet, here we are, staring at a production so detached from reality that it makes you question your sanity — or at the very least, the sanity of the world in which we’re living.

For those who haven’t seen it, the video was shared by President Trump on Truth Social under the title "Gaza 2025, What's Next?" It's a fast-moving AI-generated clip that begins with scenes of a decimated Gaza Strip, with people aimlessly wandering through the rubble. Then, in an almost surreal, dystopian flip, the landscape transforms into a futuristic playground of towering skyscrapers, luxury beach resorts, Teslas driving around, and tourists basking under palm trees. It's as if the destruction never happened. It’s a world where violence, chaos, and history have been erased and replaced with a tropical escape.

The video suggests that after Palestinians are expelled from the region, Gaza will become a wealthy, peaceful resort, a "Riviera of the Middle East." It’s a vision that mocks the actual suffering of millions, while showcasing the supposed benefits of completely eradicating those who have called Gaza home for generations.

The transformation itself isn’t even the strangest part of the video. It’s the bizarre, almost carnival-like atmosphere it promotes. There are bearded belly dancers on the beach, wearing green headbands that mock Hamas fighters. There are cameos from Elon Musk (tucking into a big bowl of hummus, no less), Donald Trump, and even Benjamin Netanyahu sipping a drink beside a swimming pool, as if everything is perfectly normal.

If that wasn’t enough, there’s a jarring song playing in the background, chanting:

"Donald Trump will set you free, bringing the life for all to see, no more tunnels, no more fear, Trump Gaza is finally here. Trump Gaza is shining bright, golden future, a brand new life, feast and dance; the deed is done. Trump Gaza number one."

It’s hard to process the impact of the video — it’s as if the entire world has suddenly morphed into a drug-induced fever dream, where the trauma of war and human suffering are nothing more than aesthetic choices in a marketing campaign that endorses a potentially catastrophic vision. The idea that the lives of millions of displaced people could be wiped out in exchange for luxury condos and beachfront resorts is both chilling and irresponsible. This is not how we contribute to solving the problems of the Middle East. This is not how we contribute to healing decades of strife. Turning a war zone into an Instagram-ready paradise is not just naive; it's savage.

The lines between reality, fantasy, and political power have become dangerously blurred. In a world where leaders use social media as their stage, what’s to stop us from taking this kind of rhetoric seriously? How much longer until a video like this becomes official policy, or even worse, the spark for a new, no-holds-barred guerilla conflict of existential proportions, all because AI can turn deranged, infantile ideas into entertainment of dishonor and disregard for the ‘other.’ This is a moment in history that requires competent statesmanship and diplomacy; instead, America has opted for frat house high jinks to enjoy a cheap laugh.

This video represents something much larger than just a weird, off-the-wall social media post. It’s indicative of the direction the world seems to be heading in — where politics are being driven by spectacle rather than substance.

If this is the kind of message we’re sending to the world, not yet 60 days into an administration tasked with making America great again, we’re not just playing with fire — we're actively pouring gasoline on it. God help us all.