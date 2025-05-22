We’ve had a surge of new subscribers recently, thanks to shoutouts and recommendations from some of our favorite Substacks — including

,

, and

. We’re humbled by, and grateful for, that recognition and support.

For those of you who’ve recently joined us — thank you and welcome. Whether you’re here out of sheer curiosity, concern, or you just have a gut feeling that something isn’t quite right with the world, we’re glad you found your way to Collapse Life.

Here’s a little bit about who we are, why we do this, and how to get the most out of what we share.

Who we are

We’re Zahra Sethna and Stephen Mostad, a husband-and-wife team with backgrounds in journalism, editing, and international development. Our support team is a trio of greyhounds — Elvis, Dobby, and Asher.

We started Collapse Life after watching the 2008 financial crisis from the heart of New York City. We saw how quickly things can change — and how little most people were prepared for those impacts. That realization made us leave the city and radically adapt the way we were living. When COVID hit, we saw a whole new dimension of how things really work, and this time we decided to call it out.

Why collapse?

We’re realists. We don’t think of collapse as a single moment when things come crashing down. Rather, we see it as a slow unraveling of complex systems that eventually begin to give way under the weight of their own complexity. It’s the process, to quote a contributor of ours, of unstoppable ‘thirdworldization.’

Add to that intentional manipulation, gaslighting, propaganda, and financial chicanery by a myriad of rapacious actors and you start to see the picture of where we are today. Collapse Life works as unique voice in a broader framework of commentators and analysts who are tracking trends, calling out problems, and helping people see they have options in how they respond.

What we cover

We have tried to organize our content around nine core themes:

We write weekly essays and also host a podcast featuring interviews with people who offer real insight. Here are a few of our favorite pieces to give you a flavor of what we cover:

We also offer premium content for our paid subscribers — including preparedness tools and practical guides. By upgrading to a paid subscription, you’re also supporting us so we can keep calling out the absurd, questioning the powerful, and helping people prepare without panic. People just like you.

Early on however, we recognized that not everyone has the desire or financial means to be a paid subscriber. That’s why we offer an ‘a la carte’ option by which you can show your support using the ‘Buy us a coffee’ option. If something really resonates and you feel compelled, feel free to send us some caffeine. It’s the fuel that keeps us going.

Of course, there is no pressure. The vast majority of our content remains free of charge because Collapse Life is dedicated to helping as many people as possible see the potential of a future gone awry.

So thank you for being here. And thank you for your support. We’re honored to be taking this journey with you.