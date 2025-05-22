Collapse Life

Collapse Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cooper's avatar
Cooper
2h

Just wanted to know if you guys are Christian believers...?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Collapse Life
Ionedery2's avatar
Ionedery2
1h

We're so glad that we "found" each other and are part of a broader community of like minded people. Maybe like minded people attract each other, but I think it's more than that.

It's also something spiritual perhaps.

We crossed paths in a time of uncertainty, fear and massive deception. The covid false narrative was taking hold and curiosity and critical thinking were very hard to find then.

And even though we went our separate ways a bond was formed which continues. I get inspiration from your articles and life stories and so I'm grateful that we're here on this path of truth and freedom no matter how far away we might be in a physical way.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Collapse Life
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture