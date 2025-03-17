Meet the greyhounds of Collapse Life

Collapse Life is, for the most part, a two-person operation. However, we do have a crack team that keeps us sane while the world wobbles around us: Elvis, Asher, and Dobby — our retired racing greyhounds who go everywhere we go.

Most of the time, these lanky philosophers spend their days hogging the couch. But they’re also the unsung heroes of an ethos we hold dear: when hard times hit, the goal is not just to survive, but thrive.

Given how much joy they bring to our lives each day, we thought it would be fun to introduce you to the mutts who may outlast us all if the grid goes down tomorrow. And since today is St. Patrick’s Day, it’s only fitting to give a special nod to our two Irish lads, Elvis and Asher — born to run, built to endure, and always up for a good story over a pint (of bone broth).

Elvis: the wise one who’s seen it all

The first hound to join our pack, 9-year-old Elvis walks around like he’s read all the classics and earned a doctorate in Collapse Studies. All thoughtful side-eye and furrowed brow, we check with him before we make any big moves. More often than not, he gives us a generous, “Go ahead, humans,” although there’s been the odd time when he warned us against making an inevitable blunder. Lovingly known as ‘Uncle Elvis,’ he spots the supply chain snags before they hit the headlines — and has already plotted how he’s going to barter bones for soft blankets when the shelves go bare. He’s our resident sage, wise but never smug.

Asher: the chaos agent with a cheeky grin

Asher is our baby… a happy-go-lucky bull in a china shop. He lives up to his name — Hebrew for “happy one” — though there are days we think we should have called him Crasher. He bounds through life like societal breakdown is just one big party, and he’s the DJ hired to make you dance. He’s a well-meaning Tasmanian Devil who will knock over all the canned food and water jugs you prepped for the apocalypse, saying: “Oh, you needed that? Sorry! My bad!” Ever the optimist, we’re sure he will thrive in whatever chaos he gets thrown into — just don’t put him on pantry guard duty.

Dobby: the careful dreamer with stuffed toy courage

Dobby is a cautious optimist. He peers out at the world with saucer eyes and ears at full alert thinking it might not all fall apart — but he’s going to hold on to his stuffed dinosaur just in case. He’d rather read the comics than the bad news on the front page any day of the week. Dobby’s the comfort king… the one who remakes the bed so all the blankets are a big fluffy cloud… the one who reminds us to stockpile a bit of hope alongside the canned goods. Don’t spook him, though — he and dino will take off faster than you can say “rolling blackout.”

These three are the fuzz-faced backbone of Collapse Life: Elvis posits theories, Asher performs stress tests, and Dobby keeps morale from tanking.

Your paid subscriptions don’t just fuel our rants about the cracks in civilization’s façade. They help make sure these hounds always have enough bones to chew on and a soft dog bed to rest in.

Thanks for your support.

Share your furry or feathered collapse companion in the comments!

