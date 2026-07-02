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Barry Morgan's avatar
Barry Morgan
1h

The “conspiracy theorist camp” should Not be dreaded. It is where the most consistently correct, honest and intelligent people resided in our times. 😂🤣😂🤣

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Bernita's avatar
Bernita
1h

For those of us are aware of our surroundings, we have clearly seen the evidence. I for one have been frustrated for years because government at the national level seems to not care. What is it going to take before they act to stop the geoengineering?

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